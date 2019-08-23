Rupp Arena upper-level chair-back seating on schedule for basketball season

Construction continues at Rupp Arena as part of the $241 million project to the Lexington Convention Center.

The Wildcats' season is quickly approaching, and the upper-level chair-backs are being installed in time for Big Blue Madness.

UK Athletics was informed this week by the Lexington Center Corporation that the opening for the new club seating areas has been delayed. Two new club areas that were set to be opened for the 2019-2020 season will not open until the 2020-2021 season.

UK Athletics anticipates parking and arena entry will continue to be impacted by construction.

Once the renovations are complete, Rupp Arena's capacity will decrease to approximately 20,500.