Corbin reloading for another state title run in 2019

The Corbin Redhounds are 58-13 since Justin Haddix took over one of southern Kentucky's most fabled programs. The big Red dogs of the Commonwealth have been state runner-up each of the last two seasons.

"Expectations are always a state championship," said Corbin quarterback Cole Shelton. "Like you said, we lost a lot of seniors but we are reloading, we are not rebuilding. We've got a lot of guys who are going to step up and fill shoes and it's going to be a good year."

Corbin will look to replace some key components like QB Chase Estep and his 3,600 yards and Grant Gibson on defense. One major weapon is Treyveon Longmire. The sophomore is blessed with ridiculous talent, but so are many of the underclassmen.

"You know obviously we lost some great kids and anytime we got a good football team or any of that, you're going to lose some great players and do those things," said head coach Justin Haddix.

Corbin has not won the gold since 1990. Is this the year to finally beat down the door?

"Our motto is "raise the standard." "I feel like I'm just glad we are right in the thick of it to win a state championship," said Haddix. "That's our goal what we want to do every year and that's what we compete for is win a state championship. This year is no other."

Corbin opens the season August 23 at home against Whitley County.