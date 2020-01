The head coaching vacancy at Boyle County has been filled. Justin Haddix is leaving Corbin to lead the Rebel football program.

Haddix led the Redhounds to back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018 and prior to that, he led Perry Central to a 26-20 record from 2010-2013.

Haddix replaces legendary head coach Chuck Smith at Boyle County.