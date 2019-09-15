Corker, Carter both ejected for targeting vs. Florida

In Saturday night's 29-21 loss to No. 9 Florida, both Yusuf Corker and T.J. Carter were flagged and ejected for targeting.

Corker is one of Kentucky's top safeties and he was ejected in the first quarter. He did not play the rest of the game.

As for Carter, his ejection came at a pivotal juncture of the game. With Kentucky up 21-16 with under 6:00 to play, Carter sacked Florida's backup quarterback Kyle Trask.

The hit looked clean, but with Carter ejected, the Gators marched right down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown.

"I am not sure what you are supposed to do anymore," said Calvin Taylor, Jr. "It's going to turn into touch football in a second. I thought it was pretty clean so I don't know. It's tough."

"To have a game decided in that moment, when a guy -- what am I supposed to tell my -- my guys are fighting, clawing, scrambling, trying to get them down and giving everything they got, and you get that called," said head coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky visits Mississippi State on September 21. The game will air at 4:00 on the SEC Network.