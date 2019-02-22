Countdown to Game Time: Kentucky vs. Auburn

Kentucky continues its push for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament as they face a rematch against the Auburn Tigers.

The No. 4 Wildcats (22-4, 11-2 SEC) is still in the running for an SEC regular season title after rebounding from a controversial loss to LSU with back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Missouri. Kentucky defeated Auburn (18-8, 7-6) on the road by a score of 82-80 in the teams' first meeting.

Kentucky will have to try to win the rematch without Reid Travis, who will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained knee. Travis played a big role in the first game against Auburn with a 17 point, 7 rebound performance.

The Wildcats will look to better defend from the perimeter, as Auburn senior guard Bryce Brown went off for 28 points in the first meeting, including shooting 6-7 from three-point range.

Auburn struggled early in SEC play, but the team has bounced back from a 2-4 start by winning five of its last seven. Another weak spot for Auburn is its 2-5 record in road games. Kentucky's lone home loss was against LSU.

The game airs at 1:30 p.m. on WKYT. Our coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with Wildcat Warmup.