Countdown to Game Time: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky and Mississippi State find themselves in similar situations going into their game in Starkville.

Both teams enter Saturday's contest 2-1, and both are looking to bounce back after Week 3 losses where many said they should've won. Kansas State was able to beat the Bulldogs 31-24 despite only amassing 269 yards on offense, while Florida scored 19 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to beat Kentucky 29-21.

Kentucky and Mississippi State have both dealt with injuries at the quarterback position. Sawyer Smith in his first start threw for 267 yards against a tough Florida defense with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The final interception came on a hail mary attempt to end the game. Tommy Stevens battled injury the past two games against Southern Miss and Kansas State loss and was removed for backup Garrett Shrader. Stevens has said he feels better this week heading into the Bulldogs' first SEC game of the season.

The Wildcats will have to try to slow down junior running back Kylin Hill, who has run for more than 100 yards in his first three games of the year. Kentucky's run defense was up to the challenge against Florida for most of the game until a Josh Hammon 76-yard touchdown run late in the 4th quarter. Kavosiey Smoke and Asim Rose will look to test a Mississippi State defense which lost many key players from its stingy 2018 squad.

Kentucky will be looking to win for the first time in Starkville since 2008.

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EDT

Channel: SEC Network

Weather: 88 and sunny at kickoff

Spread: Mississippi State -6

Over/Under: 48

Series Record: Tied 23-23