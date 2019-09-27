Countdown to Game Time: Kentucky vs. South Carolina

It's an anxiety game for two programs still hoping to have successful seasons in the SEC East as the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) is coming off back-to-back losses in conference play. The Wildcats weren't able to bounce back from a devastating home loss to Florida, as they lost 28-13 to Mississippi State in Starkville.

The Wildcats gave up 241 yards rushing to the Bulldogs, as dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader ran for 125 yards while workhorse Kylin Hill tallied 120 yards on 26 carries. The Gamecocks (1-3, 0-2 SEC) haven't shown the same ability to run the ball, and the offense sputtered against Missouri in a 34-14 road defeat. South Carolina has shown the potential to rack up yards with backup quarterback Ryan Hilinski, as the team was able to amass 459 total yards against No. 2 Alabama.

Kentucky will look to have a better performance from its own backup quarterback Sawyer Smith, as he only completed 37 percent of his passes for 232 yards and an interception. While the interception was Kentucky's only turnover, it was returned for the first touchdown of the game for Mississippi State. The running game could also expose potential vulnerabilities in the Gamecocks defense as North Carolina and Missouri both were able to rack up more than 190 yards on the ground.

The Wildcats have had the upper hand over the Gamecocks in the Mark Stoops era, as they will hope to extend their win streak over South Carolina to six straight.

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Channel: SEC Network

Weather: 92 at kickoff

Spread: South Carolina -3

Over/Under: 53.5

Series Record: South Carolina 17-12-1