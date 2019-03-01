Countdown to Game Time: Kentucky vs. Tennessee

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats are looking to secure a big road victory against No. 7 Tennessee in a rematch of SEC regular season contenders.

Kentucky (24-4, 13-2 SEC) is currently in a three-way tie with the Volunteers (25-3, 13-2) and the LSU Tigers (23-5, 13-2) for the right to be the top seed in the SEC Tournament ahead of the pivotal matchup in Knoxville.

The Volunteers have yet to lose at Thompson Boling Arena, but Kentucky will be their toughest home test of the season. The Wildcats dominated the first meeting at Rupp Arena with an 86-69 victory.

Kentucky led by as many as 24 points in the second half and never let the lead get back to single digits. PJ Washington led Kentucky with 23 points, while Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro and Reid Travis all scored in double digits.

The Wildcats will likely be without Travis, who is considered doubtful for the game. Tennessee opened as a 2.5 point home favorite.