Country House trainer: 'I feel terrible that I have to apologize for winning'

Country House trainer Bill Mott met with the media Sunday morning after his horse won the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security crossed the line first, but was disqualified for an on-track foul and Mott's horse was then named the winner.

This is the first time in the history of the Kentucky Derby that the winner was disqualified for an on-track foul.

"I feel terrible that I have to apologize for winning," said Mott. "I really feel terrible for the connections for the owners. I hate to sit there and have to apologize. I'm thrilled with the horse. I am thrilled with everybody that worked with the horse and I think they deserved the win."