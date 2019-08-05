Courtney Love named UK football director of player development

Kentucky football has hired former linebacker Courtney Love as its new director of player development. Love will be responsible for preparing student athletes for personal, academic and athletic development success through UK's "4 for 40" program.

Love played for the Wildcats from 2016-2017. He served as a graduate assistant during the 2018 season. He is a former winner of the Wuerffel Trophy, an award that honors college football’s top community servant, and a member of the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.