Cousins, Mack and Krebs to lead teams into Lexington regional of TBT

Frederick Douglass High School is one of eight regional sites in the 64-team tournament.

Former UK walk-on Mark Krebs is the general manager of the Bluegrass Boys. Another former Wildcat, Wayne Turner, will serve as head coach.

DeMarcus Cousins is general manager of his Team Loyalty is Love group. Cousins was part of coach John Calipari’s first UK team.

Former Bryan Station and Butler star Shelvin Mack is head coach of Kentucky Basketball Commission. His team also will play in the Lexington regional.

The Basketball Tournament is a $2 million, winner-take-all tournament. The Lexington regional is July 19-21. The finals will be held in Chicago Aug. 1-6.

