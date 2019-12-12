CovCath's Mayer named KFCA Mr. Football

Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer has been named Kentucky’s Mr. Football for 2019, after leading his team to the state Class 5A championship, the Kentucky Football Coaches Association announced on Thursday.

Mayer, who has committed to play at Notre Dame, was also chosen the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky.

Mayer finished the season with 50 catches for 970 yards and 15 touchdowns. Mayer also led the Colonels with 99 tackles and four interceptions.

The Associated Press will announce its Mr. Football at a later date.

Pikeville’s Chris McNamee was the winner of the KFCA’s Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to an undefeated season, capped off with a 43-0 win over Paintsville in the Class A state final.

