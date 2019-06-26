Coveted grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. commits to Florida

Kerry Blackshear will play his final season of college basketball at Florida. The most highly coveted player in the NCAA transfer portal committed to the Gators on Wednesday.

The former Virginia Tech forward was also considering Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

Last season Blackshear averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting better than 50% from the floor. Blackshear is an Orlando, Florida native and will have the chance to finish his college career playing close to home. He will be eligible to play immediately for the Gators.

