Covington Catholic holds off Douglass 14-7 to win 5A title

Covington Catholic scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and held off Frederick Douglass in the second half 14-7 to win the Class 5A state title.

The Broncos end their season with a 14-1 record, while the Colonels cap their season with a perfect 15-0 record.

Owen Nally opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a 69-yard drive that ate up 9:04 on the clock.

Caleb Jacob then scored in the third quarter to put Covington Catholic up 14-0. Ty Bryant scored the lone touchdown for Douglass in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.