Scott County star Glenn Covington erupted for six threes in the first half and finished with 33 points in Friday's 88-66 win over Henry Clay.

Covington finished with seven threes as his Cardinals improved to 24-1. Henry Clay drops to 20-5 with the loss.

Terrin Hamilton added 16 points for Scott County and Bryce Long scored 13 points. The Cardinals face Walton-Verona Saturday night at Lafayette High School.