Troy Steward led No. 8 Georgetown with 19 points, Eljay Cowherd scored with 9.8 seconds left and the Tigers rallied to beat University of the Cumberlands 90-89 Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 23-3, 9-2 in Mid-South play. Georgetown visits Campbellsville on February 14 then hosts Pikeville on February 21 for Senior Night.