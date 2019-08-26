Craig Skinner signs extension with Kentucky through 2023-24

Kentucky head volleyball coach Craig Skinner has signed a contract extension with the Wildcats, keeping him in Lexington through the 2023-24 season.

Skinner is the back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year and his Wildcats have won two straight SEC titles.

With the new contract, Skinner’s yearly base salary will be increased, and will be subject to performance-incentive bonuses for SEC regular season championships, appearances in the Elite Eight, Final Four and winning the NCAA National Championship.

Skinner took over at Kentucky in 2004 and is the program’s all-time winningest head coach. Skinner has led the Wildcats to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including tallying 20 or more wins in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

"It is hard to not get emotional because you think about the people," said Skinner. "The first senior class I had. First time we went to the NCAA Tournament. You think about the emotions the kids had when you did that. I like to think our program earned a great reputation and earned the opportunity to keep going. It means a lot."

The 2019 season kicks off on Friday, as UK will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to face Cal Poly, Utah and St. Mary’s on opening weekend.