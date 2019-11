Cumberlands (Ky.) remained unbeaten with the 14-7 at Georgetown College on Saturday.

The Patriots (8-0, 5-0) took a 7-0 lead when Martize Smith scored on a two-yard in the first quarter. Smith finished with 148 yards on 23 carries.

Darius Young put the Patriots up 14-0 in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown catch from Josiah Robbins.

Georgetown (4-4, 3-2) scored with 6:14 remaining in the game on a 38-yard pass from Zach Dampier to JJ Ogbogu.