Daly makes Barbasol debut in Pro-Am, plays with UK football coach

John Daly, the four-time major championship winner, was on the Champions at Keene Trace course on Wednesday, playing in the Barbasol Championship Pro-Am.

“For me, it's about getting some putts to fall early and just kind of take it from there,” Daly said of participating in the Barbasol.

The former Arkansas Razorback golfer withdrew from the British Open this week after his request for using a golf cart was denied. Daly says he has a knee injury and has difficulty walking.

The PGA Tour granted Daly the cart, which he will use while playing with a sponsor’s expemption.

“It’s great that Barbasol gave me this spot,” Daly said. “It’s a tour event. It’s still a great event. It’s just cool that I’m here and that I’m going to play. That’s what we want to do. I’m still competitive as hell.”

On Wednesday, Daly played in the Pro-Am with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops.

“It’s the SEC. We’re all family,” Daly said with a laugh.

“Getting to play with John Daly was a real experience,” Stoops said. “What a great guy. We’ve had a lot of fun.”

“He can still rip the ball, that’s for sure,” Stoops said of his playing partner.

Stoops said he’ll enjoy the round of golf but his football Wildcats will soon need his attention.

“Time for me to get back to work. Time to get back in the office and get going on ball,” Stoops said.

“Better not be too good. I thought I was a little better athlete than that. You think you can come out and do it, but it’s a difficult game, that's for sure.”

