Daly to play in Barbasol, gets approval to use golf cart

Two-time major champion winner John Daly will be playing next week at the Barbasol Championship and will be allowed to use a golf cart.

Barbasol tournament director Bryan Pettigrew told the GolfChannel.com that Daly and tournament officials had been in discussions for weeks about the possibility of Daly playing at Keene Trace Golf Club.

“We have been trading emails since then and talking about him coming to Kentucky, and he had interest,” Pettigrew said to GolfChannel.com. “When we read about The Open and his considering to play across the pond, we decided we’d better get our official invite to him.”

Daly was approved to use the golf cart last year through the 2019 PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events.

Daly withdrew from next week’s British Open after he revealed due to a medical condition that required the golfer to be hospitalized.

