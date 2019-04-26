Damien Harris chosen by Patriots in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Former Madison Southern and Alabama star running back Damien Harris is joining the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The New England Patriots taking the 2nd team All-SEC running back in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. New England got the 87th pick when the Chicago Bears traded up in the draft.

Harris rushing for more than 3,000 yards with the Alabama Crimson Tide with 24 touchdowns. The Richmond, Ky native holds the Alabama record for rushing yards per attempt with 6.4 yards per carry.