Breydon Daniel hit a pair of homers, but No. 4 Georgia won Thursday night's series opener 7-3, dropping Kentucky to 0-7 in the SEC.

Daniel became the second player to hit two homers in a game at Kentucky Proud Park. The series resumes Friday at 6:30.

Georgia (22-4, 6-1) used a four-run fourth inning to surge in front 5-1 and scored two more runs in the fifth inning.