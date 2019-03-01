Danville keeps 12th Region hopes alive, knocks off Pulaski Co., 49-46

Danville earned a berth in the Boys’ 12th Region title game, knocking off Pulaski Co. in Friday night’s semifinals, 49-46.

The Admirals overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their 29th game of the season, the most since 1967-68. Danville hasn’t won a region championship since 1990.

Danville will face the host team, Lincoln Co., which outlasted Wayne Co. in the second game on Friday night, 67-64, in five overtimes.

Dante Hayden scored on a layup with just :12 remaining to give Danville a 49-46 lead. Pulaski Co. raced the ball back down the floor, but Colton Fraley’s three-point attempt failed to draw iron, giving Danville the win.

