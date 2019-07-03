Darius Miller signs new deal with Pelicans

Pelicans wing Darius Miller has signed a new deal with the team, according to ESPN.

Miller, the former Wildcat and Mason Co. star, is signing a two-year, $14.25 million contract to remain in New Orleans. His previous deal with the Pelicans was for $4.3 million over two seasons. His second year in the new contract is not guaranteed.

Miller has spent four seasons in the NBA, all with New Orleans. Last year, Miller became the Pelicans three-point shooting specialist, hitting 41.1 percent from behind the arc.

