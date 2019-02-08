David Williams, first black SEC athletics director, dies

Vanderbilt University has announced the death of former vice president and athletics director David Williams.

Williams also served as the university's vice chancellor for athletics.

Williams died Friday, and Nashville CBS affiliate NewsChannel5 reports he stepped down in September to return to teaching. Williams was scheduled to have his retirement part Friday, and 500 were expected to attend.

“David Williams stood tall on this campus, in this city and in college athletics nationally as an incomparable leader, role model and dear friend to me and so many others. We are devastated by this loss,” Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said. “His impact on our community is immeasurable and will be felt for generations to come. We offer our deepest condolences to Gail, his children and the entire Williams family on this immense loss.”