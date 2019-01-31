Davis and Towns selected for the NBA All-Star game as reserves

Former Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns were selected as NBA Western Conference All-Stars on Thursday.

Davis will make his sixth consecutive appearance and Towns is appearing in the game for the second straight year. Davis and Towns were two of 14 reserves selected by the league’s coaches.

Davis’ sixth appearance is the most of any Wildcat in program history. For the second straight year, Kentucky will lead the league with former players in the NBA’s annual game featuring its top players.

The NBA All-Star Game is slated for Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

