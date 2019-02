Anthony Davis remains a Pelican, as the NBA trade deadline expired on Thursday.

Davis was seeking a trade out of New Orleans. Talks of moving Davis to another team will resume in the summer.

Former Wildcat Skal Labissiere was traded out of Sacramento to Portland, for Caleb Swanigan.

Lexington native Shelvin Mack is back in Atlanta, after the Memphis Grizzlies announced a trade with the former Bryan Station product. Mack previously played for the Hawsks from 2013-16.