DeAndre Square shines in season-opening win vs. Toledo

On Toledo's first three drives, Kentucky allowed 174 yards and then limited the Rockets to 173 yards their final twelve drives. DeAndre Square was a big reason for that defensive lockdown.

The sophomore linebacker finished with a career-high 11 tackles, one sack and his first career interception in Saturday's 38-24 win.

He is the first Wildcat with that stat line since Josh Forrest in 2015. As a unit, Kentucky has allowed 24 or less points in 14 of its last 15 games, the program's best stretch since 1980.

"Probably doesn't surprise many of you in here either," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. "You've seen him and watched him play very good as a freshman; come back bigger stronger, understands the defense better. He's a playmaker. He's one of those guys just a good football player."