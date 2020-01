Scott Co. guard Morgan DeFoor scored the game-winning field goal with :03 left to give the Cardinals a 50-48 win over Simon Kenton in the championship game of the Toyota Classic.

DeFoor, who scored a tournament-record 54 points on Friday against Great Crossing, finished with a dozen in the finals.

Malea Williams led the redbirds with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Scott Co. (15-5) has won seven straight and travels to Henry Clay on Tuesday.