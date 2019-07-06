DeMarcus Cousins agrees to one-year deal with Lakers

Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN that Cousins' deal is worth $3.5 million dollars. The Miami Heat also had interest in Cousins, but fellow Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis swayed Boogie to play with the Lakers.

Cousins played 30 games with the Warriors last season, but a number of injuries kept him sidelined throughout the year. In those games, he averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Rajon Rondo has also agreed to a two-year contract with Los Angeles, joining fellow Wildcats Anthony Davis and Cousins.

