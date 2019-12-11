Demetrius Gay takes over as Henry Clay football coach

Henry Clay High School announced on Wednesday the hiring of Demetrius Gay as its head football coach.

Gay, who graduated from Henry Clay in 1996, replaces Sam Simpson, who retired last month after 27 years.

Gay played for Simpson at Henry Clay, where he was a defensive back and running back. Gay later played football at Kentucky State, where he also ran track.

In addition to previously being the Blue Devils’ defensive coordinator, Gay was the head track coach at Henry Clay, where he led his team to the 2015 and 2016 2-A state championship. Gay was named boys track Coach of the Year in Kentucky in 2015.

