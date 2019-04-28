Derby contenders Roadster, Game Winner arrive at Churchill Downs

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is one week away and Saturday afternoon, Bob Baffert's Game Winner and Roadster arrived at Churchill Downs.

Roadster won the Santa Anita Derby and Game Winner finished second in that very race. Baffert's third horse in the field is Improbable.

Baffert is looking to tie Ben Jones for the most Derby victories with six. Baffert won with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).