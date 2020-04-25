Detroit drafts Kentucky lineman Logan Stenberg in 4th round

Kentucky's Logan Stenberg is heading to the NFL after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (No. 121 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stenberg played a big role in Kentucky's rushing success this season on the offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound guard made 39-straight starts over the past three seasons for the Wildcats.

He becomes the second Wildcat selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, joining the newest member of the Oakland Raiders Lynn Bowden.

Stenberg started every game at left guard in 2018, helping Benny Snell Jr. become Kentucky's all-time leading rusher. He started all 13 games at left guard again his senior campaign, earning 2019 second-team All-SEC honors.