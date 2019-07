Hamidou Diallo poured in 14 points and dunked all over Philadelphia Monday afternoon in a 84-81 overtime win in the NBA Summer League.

The former Kentucky Wildcat also had four rebounds and three steals. He finished 6-12 from the floor and 1-4 from three-point land.

The second-year pro averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 51 games his rookie season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.