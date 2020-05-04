Don Shula once a UK assistant coach

The NFL's winningest coach has a Kentucky connection.

Don Shula, who died on Monday, was an assistant coach at Kentucky in 1959. Shula was one of several UK assistants who would go on to have legendary coaching careers.

Blanton Collier, who followed Bear Bryant in Lexington, put together a staff that included Shula, Howard Schnellenberger, Ermal Allen and Bill Arnsparger.

Other assistants included John North and Bob Cummings.

Shula hired Arnsparger, a Paris native, as a defensive coach with the Baltimore Colts in 1964. Shula and Arnsparger won a Super Bowl with Miami in 1972, when the Dolphins went undefeated (17-0).