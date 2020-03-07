Don't call it a comeback! Kentucky rallies from 18 down to stun Florida 71-70

To quote New York Yankees Hall of Famer, “It was déjà vu all over again.” Four days after losing to Tennessee after blowing a 17-point lead, the 6th ranked Wildcats rally from 18 down with 11:48 to play and shock Florida 71-70 in Gainesville. Nick Richards scored the majority of his 19 points in the second half and to go along with huge games from Keion Brooks and Johnny Juzang enter the SEC Tournament on an emotional high.

The Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 SEC) did not have the services of Ashton Hagans who did not make the trip to Gainesville for personal reasons.

