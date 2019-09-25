Dontaie Allen hopes to be cleared to practice soon after rehabbing from injury

Kentucky freshman Dontaie Allen was on track to have a special senior season at Pendleton County, before a knee injury ended his final year of high school basketball.

"At first, it was one of the hardest things I've ever gone through," said Allen. "I had a knee surgery and then why does my knee look like this? I can't really move it a lot. I can't walk on it and things like that."

Then in April, The Kentucky Mr. Basketball was involved in a car accident and suffered a broken collar bone. Allen has been working diligently in his rehab and has hopes of playing this season.

He hasn't been cleared to practice yet, but he believes that is not far off.

"I just went to rehab and kept putting in the work and keep progressing to get to where I am now," said Allen. "Even though I'm not cleared yet, it's going to be soon and I'm excited."

