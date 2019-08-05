Doug Charles takes over an experienced LCA football team

There is a new man in charge at Lexington Christian Academy and his name is Doug Charles. The long-time assistant is now the head coach of the Eagles.

"I love Coach Charles," said LCA wide receiver Dearious Smith. "I miss Coach Atch (Ethan Atchley). He was a good coach and he was loud too, but just Coach Doug (Charles) the energy and the excitement he has every second of the day, nobody can beat it."

LCA has always been known for a "No Huddle, No Mercy" offense and almost all of the weapons are back in 2019, led by QB Jayden Barnhardt.

"Teams are going to want to pick and choose who they are going to guard and if they pick and choose, we are just going to attack them from somewhere else they did not see coming," said Barnhardt.

"We return 98% of our total offensive production and we have something this year that's really going to help us I think, we have a lot of depth," said Charles. "We have a lot of quality depth without a lot of drop off across the board in our skill positions and even a quarterback."

What about the guys up front? The Eagles are dangerous there also.

"I mean I think we are going to have one of the best pass rushes in 2A," said LCA linebacker Trey Hood. "We are really just trying to go after it and be physical."

Here's the big question. Can the WarEagle get over the hump? Four straight seasons of losing in the region finals. LCA believes this is their year.

"We really do have something special this year," said LCA defensive end Drew Long. "The bond of all of these guys on this team and the amount of athletes and everyone just wanting to help each other. It's a special year."