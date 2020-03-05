Dougalss' DaShawn Jackson named Athlete of the Week

Douglass junior guard Dashawn Jackson had a week to remember during district play. In three games, Jackson accumulated 99 points and 34 rebounds helping the Broncos to its first district title.

"I feel like I can do it on both sides of the ball, on offense on defense," said Jackson. "I can score the ball with the best of them, but also key in on defense with stopping people getting rebounds and loose balls."

The game of the week took place on Tuesday night in the district semifinals, when Douglass upset Henry Clay 108-104 in double-overtime. Jackson accounted for 43 points.

"That might have been the craziest game of my high school career so far," said Jackson.

"He really took that next step that we've been wanting him to all year as far as not settling for shots," said Douglass head coach Kurt Young. "You know he's such a good shooter. He can catch fire at any time, but we feel that he can really get to that basket at will. The other thing he is that's really underrated is he leads us in assists."

Jackson knows getting his teammates involved has been the key to his success.

"I know that people are going to try to double team me," said Jackson. "So I might as well make the easy pass and get my teammates involved, and everybody gets happy and gets our momentum up."