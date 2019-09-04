Douglass' Josh McClurg named Athlete of the Week

After spending last season as the backup quarterback at Paintsville, Josh McClurg is now the starter at Douglass to replace Cincinnati Bearcat Cam Jones.

Through two games, McClurg is filling those shoes and then some as a dual-threat weapon.

"Number one he is making good decisions and not turning the ball over," said Douglass head coach Brian Landis. "Let those big hogs work and keep the ball and run it. He makes good decisions, and we have the opportunity to win every game."

So far, the Broncos have won every game, and McClurg is putting up some big-time numbers. Last Friday night in a 62-14 rout of Tates Creek, the senior threw for 141 yards and ran for over 100 yards as well, racking up four total touchdowns.

"I played pretty well, but I can do better," said McClurg. "I can always improve. A lot of great players around me. That is good and game against Lafayette. And do what we can do."

If the Broncos beat the Lafayette Generals on Friday, they will improve to 14-0 all-time against Lexington city schools. It comes as no surprise that Douglass takes pride in that undefeated record.

"We take pride, especially city schools and other games," said McClurg. "We want to play Friday and prove what we can do."