Douglass eliminates Scott County from playoffs with 24-14 win

For the second time this season, Douglass got the best of rival Scott County. On Friday night the Broncos handed the Cardinals a 24-14 loss to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

Douglass' Devin Neal had 61 yards rushing and a one touchdown to go with 44 yards receiving and one receiving touchdown. Quarterback Josh McClurg rushed for 128 yards and one touchdown, and passed for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Douglass advances to host Southwestern next week in the quarterfinal round.