Douglass finishes regular season unbeaten, takes down Lexington Catholic, 42-31

Douglass running backs Darius Neal and Devin Neal combined for nearly 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 42-31 win over Lexington Catholic.

Darius rushed six times for 98 yards and two touchdowns, while brother Devin carried 13 times for 93 yards and a score. Devin Neal also caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Lexington Catholic (6-5) quarterback Beau Allen completed 28 passes on 44 attempts for 286 yards and a touchdown. Allen was picked off twice and sacked five times.

Douglass (10-0) will host Great Crossing next Friday at 7:30 in the first round of the playoffs.

Lexington Catholic will host Bourbon Co. at 7:30 in the playoffs.