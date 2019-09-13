Douglass pounds Dunbar 49-0 to stay unbeaten

After a six-point first quarter, Frederick Douglass poured on 29 more points before halftime and pounded Dunbar 49-0 Friday night to stay unbeaten.

The Bronco defense held the Bulldogs to 67 yards of total offense.

Josh McClurg scored the first touchdown of the night to make it 7-0 after the first quarter. In the second, Darius Neal scored on a 3-yard touchdown and Dane Key found the endzone twice on a pair of throws from McClurg.

McClurg then hit Thomas Howard for the five-yard touchdown to make it a running clock before halftime.