Douglass races into 5A state semifinal with 44-8 win over Southwestern

The Douglass Broncos are region champs for the first time in their short but spectacular existence after running past Southwestern 44-8 Friday night in the class 5A state quarterfinal. The Broncos scored early and often racing to a 30-0 halftime lead before coasting into their first state semifinal appearance.

“Yeah, that’s what we focused on is that. We want a fast start,” said head coach Brian Landis. “We didn’t play great the last time out. The whole emphasis was to get on them early and just keep pounding. All gas and no brakes and they did a good job of that. Move on baby win and advance. Let’s go!”

Offensively the Broncs were led by quarterback Josh McClurg who was 9-12 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 32 rushing yards. Darius Neal added 11 carries for 77 yards a pair of scores.

The Douglass smothered Southwestern by surrendering only 104 total yards and intercepting two passes.

Douglass (13-0) will host Owensboro (12-1) next Friday at The Farm.

