Douglass standout Devin Neal named Athlete of the Week

Way back in August, Trinity put a beatdown on Douglass in a pre-season scrimmage and ever since, the Broncos have been on a mission.

“It feels great," said senior Devin Neal. "Proving the doubters wrong. After our first scrimmage against Trinity, it was a big loss and everybody counted us out before the season started and now we are proving everybody wrong.”

As the calendar flips to December, only twelve teams remain and Douglass is one of them. On Friday night, the Broncos beat Owensboro to advance to their first-ever state championship game.

“It is legendary," said Neal. "Unbelievable yeah, really special. I will always remember this no matter what."

The final score was 28-17 and Devin Neal accounted for half of those points for the Broncos.

The first touchdown came on a brilliant fake in the first quarter, a 60-yard touchdown for the future Cincinnati Bearcat.

“He is the best player in the state," said head coach Brian Landis. "So many teams missing the boat on him. He is the best player in the state and he showed that tonight.”

The second touchdown came on special teams. With Neal back to receive the punt, he turned on the jets for a 63-yard touchdown to put the Broncos in front 14-0.

“Our offense did some things and No. 5 put us on his back," said Landis. "Special teams and defense that is how you win championship games and we did that tonight man.”

Now, only one thing stands in the way of Douglass and a perfect 15-0 season. Unbeaten Covington Catholic Saturday night in the Class 5A state title game.

