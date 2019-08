Frederick Douglass junior Dekel Crowdus is leaving Lexington and has announced that he is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

According to 247Sports, Crowdus is a four-star prospect and has received offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee among others.

WKYT reported the news early Friday morning and Crowdus confirmed the news Friday afternoon with a tweet.

Crowdus led the Broncos with 11 touchdowns last season.