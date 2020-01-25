Douglass takes Toyota title

Frederick Douglass got a monster game from DaShawn Jackson on Saturday to win the Toyota Classic title over Scott Co., 90-81.

Jackson scored a game-high 33 points. Jackson, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, finsished 11 for 16 from the field, including four of six from behind the arc.

Jaylan Green chipped in 19 for the Broncos (14-6).

Scott Co. fell behind 10-0 to start the game and trailed 26-7 after the first quarter.

Terrin Hamilton led the Cardinals with 29 points. Hamilton had 11 rebounds.

