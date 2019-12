Jaylan Green hit a triple right before the halftime buzzer and Douglass went on to beat Boyle County 76-74 Friday night to stay perfect.

The Broncos' 5-0 start is by far their best start in their three-year history as a school.

Douglass (5-0) hosts Madison Southern on December 17.

Boyle County (2-1) hosts Rockcastle County on December 17.