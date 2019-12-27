Douglass tops North Oldham, 74-70

Frederick Douglass’ DeShawn Jackson and Jaylan Green combined for 47 points to pace the Broncos to a 74-70 win over North Oldham on Friday in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.

Jackson led all scorers with 26 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. Green finished with 21 points.

But it was Green’s defensive effort on Auburn signee Justin Powell that was the story of the game.

Powell, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who signed with the Tigers and Bruce Pearl, entered the game averaging 25 points per game. Powell had two points at half and finished with five, before leaving the game with an injury with 6:46 left in the game.

Douglass (8-1) will play Bardstown in the second round on Saturday. Tip is set for 4:30.

