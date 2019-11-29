Douglass tops Owensboro 28-17, advances to 5A title game

Devin Neal scored a pair of touchdowns and Frederick Douglass beat Owensboro 28-17 Friday night to advance to the Class 5A state title game against Covington Catholic.

Neal, the Cincinnati commit, opened the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter to make it 7-0 and then he returned a punt 60 yards for the touchdown to put Douglass in front 14-0 after the first.

The Red Devils cut the lead to 14-10 before Douglass answered back before halftime. Josh McClurg hit Dane Key for the 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 at the break.

Right before the third quarter ended, Jaylin Bybee took an interception back for the touchdown to put the Broncos up 28-17 and they won by that final.

Douglass (14-0) will face Covington Catholic (14-0) Saturday at 8:00 in the 5A title game.